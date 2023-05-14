Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

