Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,541,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,515,143. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

