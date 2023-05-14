Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 220,584 Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF makes up 2.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 6.21% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAY. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter.
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:LBAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.
About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.