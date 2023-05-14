Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,319,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 574,753 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,812,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,701. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

