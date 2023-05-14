Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.07. 1,472,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

