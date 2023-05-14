Euro Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $52.28 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,159,455 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

