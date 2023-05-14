Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $111.45 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

