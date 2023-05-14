EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVgo Trading Down 9.2 %

EVGOW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 15,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,882. EVgo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get EVgo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in EVgo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.