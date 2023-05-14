Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.19.

Expensify Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $542,600. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $272,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

