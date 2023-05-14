Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.49% of Extreme Networks worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $14,843,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $12,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 566.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

