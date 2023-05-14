Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec cut shares of Exxaro Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Exxaro Resources alerts:

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.