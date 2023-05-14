EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 257.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

