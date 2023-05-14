Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 165,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 25.3 %

NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,444,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,137,059. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.94. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,689 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.