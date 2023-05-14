Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 165,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 25.3 %
NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,444,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,137,059. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.94. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
