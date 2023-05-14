FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in April

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of FGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465. FG Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

