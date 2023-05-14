Financial Advisory Group Acquires 8,953 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SCHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 237,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,286. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
