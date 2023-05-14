Financial Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCEL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 22.9 %

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 1,006,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday.

AVITA Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

