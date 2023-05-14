Financial Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

