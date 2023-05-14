Financial Advisory Group Increases Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $306.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

