Financial Advisory Group Invests $1.11 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.27. 14,198,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,244,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

