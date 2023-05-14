Financial Advisory Group Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,251,000 after buying an additional 223,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.93. The stock had a trading volume of 163,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

