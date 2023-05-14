Financial Advisory Group Sells 1,369 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,677,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.65 and a 200 day moving average of $333.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

