Financial Advisory Group Sells 1,710 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $21.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,978. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

