Financial Advisory Group Sells 25,376 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after buying an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 3,411,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,660. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

