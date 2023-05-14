Financial Advisory Group Sells 61,255 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,255 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,543. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

