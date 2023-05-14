Financial Advisory Group Sells 951 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

