FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $335.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

