FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

