FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in APA were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

APA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.