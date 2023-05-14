FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $27.46 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,171 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

