FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Trading Up 1.6 %

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $187.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

