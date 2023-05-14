FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.70 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.