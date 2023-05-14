Firestone Capital Management Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 722,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.