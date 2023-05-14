Firestone Capital Management Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,972. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

