Firestone Capital Management Invests $1.29 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ META traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,161,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,449,588. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a market cap of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.