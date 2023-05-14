Firestone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 237,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

