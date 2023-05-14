Firestone Capital Management Sells 207 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,952. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.73 and a 200 day moving average of $400.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.