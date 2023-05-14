Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.95. 1,295,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average is $255.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

