First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises approximately 1.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First BanCorp. worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FBP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 776,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

