First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 121,814 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,136,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 1,550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

About Itaú Unibanco

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

