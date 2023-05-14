First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,076 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Assertio worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT opened at $7.65 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $425.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Assertio had a net margin of 70.17% and a return on equity of 72.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

