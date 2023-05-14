First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.