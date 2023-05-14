First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

NX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

