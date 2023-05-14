First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Macerich worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 584,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 540,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

