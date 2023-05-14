First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 15,648.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,920 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Belden by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insider Transactions at Belden

Belden Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More

