First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DZS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DZS by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 255,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.31. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

