First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,020 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 470,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 211,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

