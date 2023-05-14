First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 113,650 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Daseke worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Daseke by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86.

DSKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

