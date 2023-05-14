First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 28,983 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OFIX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $29.10.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
