First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 28,983 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

