First International Bank & Trust Buys 3,757 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

