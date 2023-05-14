First International Bank & Trust Purchases 206 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.